Hospice of the Western Reserve will hold a warehouse sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at 17876 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.
In addition to furniture, framed artwork and lamps, the selection often includes matching sets of fine china, glassware, antiques, jewelry, collectibles and one-of-a-kind treasures.
Proceeds support seriously ill patients and their families, and veterans in need of specialized care, grief and trauma counseling in schools and other community-based programs provided by the nonprofit agency throughout northern Ohio.
Donations of furniture and household goods are sought for the sale. Those interested in contributing items should contact the warehouse sale team at 216-255-9090.