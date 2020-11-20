First Congregational Church of Hudson, Christ Church Episcopal and Temple Beth Shalom invite the community to an online interfaith Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
The service will include stories, song and sacred readings focused on gratitude for many blessings. This will be the third year the service has been offered, but the first time it is solely online. The service will be broadcast on a variety of platforms: Facebook pages for each of the congregations, hudsonucc.org, FCCH’s YouTube Channel and Hudson Community Cable Channel 1021.
An online offering will support the Open M Free Medical Clinic, a medical facility dedicated to reducing health disparities and providing patient-centered services to people with limited access to medical care in Summit County. Enrolled patients receive all services, including medications and diabetic supplies, free of charge. For more information, visithudsonucc.org, christchurchhudson.com or tbshudson.org.