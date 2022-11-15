The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Northeast Ohio chapter will host the Celebration of Hope at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Proceeds from the gala will benefit families that have been affected by Huntington’s disease.
Huntington’s disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation and is caused by a mistake in the DNA instructions that build our bodies and keep them running, according to the organization’s website.
To register, visit northeastohio.hdsa.org/coh.