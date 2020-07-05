The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies will host its 40th international conference on Jewish genealogy via virtual conference from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. It will be the first time the conference will be held virtually.
“Given COVID-19, we are unable to hold our usual in-person conference but are excited with the possibilities in continuing to offer our broad array of presentations and meetings on a virtual platform to our diverse audiences worldwide, from first-timers to conference veterans,” said conference chair Robinn Magid in a news release.
The IAJGS is an umbrella organization of more than 90 Jewish genealogical organizations across the globe. Ken Bravo of South Euclid is the organization’s president.
To register, visit iajgs2020.org.