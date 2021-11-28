Ice skating will return to The Rink at Wade Oval in Cleveland’s University Circle Dec. 3.
Visitors can bring their own skates or rent them on-site. A concession stand will feature seasonal treats, including hot cocoa, coffee and snacks.
The Rink will be open through Feb. 27. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students. Skate rentals are $3 for adults and $2 for students. Visitors to The Rink can show their admission wristbands at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland History Center and Cleveland Museum of Natural History for same-day discount admission.
For more information, visit universitycircle.org/rink.