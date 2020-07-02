Israel.Cleveland.Next, an Israeli educational program, is seeking applications from rising high school sophomores and juniors. Israel.Cleveland.Next “brings together Jewish high school students from all denominations to learn about the core issues of Israeli society and the geopolitical situation in the country today,” according to a news release.
In the program, students will attend eight seminars to learn about Israel in the fall. They will then travel to Israel for 10 days next summer.
Students will also connect with Israeli teens and lead events about Israel in their communities.
Applications are now open at bit.ly/icnextapply.