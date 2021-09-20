Fall registration is now open for continuing education classes with the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East.
An east side senior learning program affiliated with Baldwin Wallace University, ILR-East is in its 22nd year. It offers college-level courses without exams in a noncompetitive environment.
Fall term begins Oct. 5 and runs six weeks through Nov. 11. Most classes are offered in-person at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange, with four on Zoom and one on YouTube. Registration is available only by mail and is due by Oct. 1.
For the class list, tuition rates and the registration address, contact ILR-East at 216-987-2985 or email ilreast@bw.edu.