Winter registration is open for continuing education classes from the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East, an east side senior learning program affiliated with Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
Now in its 22nd year, the ILR-East program provides college-level courses without exams in a noncompetitive environment. Winter term begins Jan. 10 and continues for six weeks through Feb. 17.
This quarter’s topics include art appreciation, finance, theater, history, current events, women’s studies, military preparedness, political science, music, film and cooking. Most classes are offered in person at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange, with six programs offered via Zoom and one on YouTube. Classes meet once a week and are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
ILR-East instructors are experienced professionals and retired professors, all of whom are volunteers. As a result, member cost is $20 per course and nonmember cost is $25 per course. An annual membership is $30 per year.
Registration is available by mail and is due by Jan. 6. The course schedule can be found at bw.edu/ilr-east.
For the registration address, contact ILR-East at
216-987-2985 or ilreast@bw.edu.