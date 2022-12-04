Cleveland Shops will host its first Cleveland Shops Week from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 and will offer shoppers the opportunity to win $1,000 in Cleveland Shops gift cards and $100 gift cards from member retailers.
Member retailers that are giving away $100 gift cards include Alson Jewelers, Buy Rite of Beachwood, Cara’s Boutique, Casey’s Irish Imports, Geiger’s, Jewelry Art, Knuth’s, Lion and Blue, Mar-Lou Shoes, Marshall Carpet One and The Tea Lab. To enter, shoppers must fill out an entry form at the participating locations.
For more information, visit clevelandshops.org.