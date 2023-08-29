Over 1,000 participants will play pickleball during the inaugural Pickle in the Land from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland at 300 Lakeside Ave.
There will be nearly 30 courts for participants in divisions including amateur singles, amateur doubles, pro singles and pro doubles. Prize money is available for each division that totals up to $25,000.
Professional players will compete in the pro division along with having clinic opportunities for individuals, groups and company team building events.
For registration and details of the tournament, visit pickleintheland.com.