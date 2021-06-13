The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host Rocket Day June 16 where it will partner with the Great Lakes Science Center and volunteers from NASA’s Glenn Research Center for a day of hands-on learning.
The event will be held during two sessions, either from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Burke Lakefront Airport at 1501 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland. Rocket Day is being held in honor of the 58th anniversary of Valentina Tereshkova becoming the first woman in space. The event is geared toward children ages 5 to 12 and participants will learn the history of rockets, witness the launch of different types of rockets, and have the opportunity to set off film canister rockets.
Registration is required and space is limited to 60 people per session, including adults and chaperones. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place June 23 following the same schedule.
Tickets are $3 per person. Registration payments can be made via cash, check, or by visiting iwasm.org. For more information, call 216-623-1111 or email info@iwasm.org.