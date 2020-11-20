The Interstate 76/Main/Broadway interchange project in Akron, which cost $90 million and took four years to complete, has opened.
The project reconstructed the I-76/Main/Broadway interchange and eliminated the Grant Street and Wolf Ledges Parkway interchange.
Dangerous weave and merge conditions were eliminated, leaving only one main gateway into Akron from I-76 to the south.
“The Main/Broadway Interchange project was needed to improve safety and reduce congestion,” Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot said in a news release. “Now that the project is complete, the goal is to have a safer and more efficient interchange, which will allow motorists to get to and from the city much easier.”