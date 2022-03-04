The Shalom Savings Bond, the latest offering from Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds, presents a new means of simultaneously supporting causes and Israel.
The bond, which can be purchased only at israelbonds.com or via the Israel Bonds app, is available for donating and may be held only by not-for-profit entities. Starting at $36 with $1 increments, the Shalom Bond provides the option of one or two year maturities.
Donating a Shalom Bond to one’s cause of choice also benefits Israel, as proceeds from the bond, as with all Israel bonds, are used to help develop Israel’s economy.
For more information, visit israelbonds.com or contact the Cleveland Israel Bonds office at cleveland@israelbonds.com or call 216-454-0180