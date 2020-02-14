Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division can receive a guided tour of the exhibit, “Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music,” at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood on Feb. 19.
To attend, a $100 minimum bond investment in the 2020 Women’s Division campaign must be made. Women under age 40 must make a minimum bond investment of $36.
A wine-and-cheese reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tour at 6.
RSVP by Feb. 19. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/WDWinter2020.