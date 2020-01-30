“Israel in the News,” a four-session course, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and March 5, 12, and 19 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
Participants will take a look at Israel’s current events, including political, social and economic issues in Israel, and Israel’s contribution to the world in the medical, technological and agricultural fields. A light dinner will be served.
Cost is $25 for JCC and temple members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit jccyoungstown.org or contact the JCC membership office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.