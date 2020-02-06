Israeli Amb. Ido Aharoni will speak about “Israel the ‘Can-Do Nation’ at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The event is presented by Israel Bonds and The Temple.
He is a global distinguished professor at New York University’s School of International Relations in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. He was Israel’s longest-serving consul general in New York, a position he held for six years and oversaw the operations of Israel’s largest diplomatic mission worldwide.
There will be a dessert reception. Cost is $15. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3846RAu.