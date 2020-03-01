Dan Ben-David, a professor at the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research in Tel Aviv, will speak at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland about Israel’s election 7:45 to 9 a.m. March 6.
Ben-David will take part in an “engaging conversation about the outcomes and implications of the elections from a long-term perspective.”
Ben-David will speak at the invitation of the Federation’s Overseas Connections Committee.
The event will take place at the Federation, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood. Kosher dietary laws will be observed at the breakfast.
Cost is $10. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2SXGxmc.