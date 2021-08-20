The J Street Cleveland chapter will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 via Zoom to learn more about the organization and the chapter.
Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, and some of Cleveland’s local leadership will discuss the history of J Street and its theory of change, especially in light of this summer’s events, according to a news release. He will discuss the importance of J Street’s mission and the challenges facing U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, while local leaders will discuss J Street CLE’s role in supporting the mission, the release stated.
To register, visit bit.ly/3sg8ciz.