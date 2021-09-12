Jam for Justice to support Legal Aid will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 in the front yard of the Great Lakes Science Center at 601 Erieside Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
The event will feature music from bands featuring local attorneys, judges, law students and law faculty.
In-person tickets are $50. “Stay-at-home and hear about the show later” tickets are $100 and a VIP ticket is $300, according to the event’s website.
The following bands are scheduled to participate: Faith & Whiskey, Luke Lindberg and the Hung Jury, Out of Order, The No Name Band, Razing the Bar, SIX sometimes SEVEN and State Road.
For more information, visit lasclev.org/2021Jam.