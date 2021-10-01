The Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association will hold a mentor recruitment mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Van Aken District inside the Market Hall, 3401 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.
The event is geared toward young professionals, who are encouraged to bring their friends. Attendees will receive a voucher for Mitchell’s Ice Cream or beer of their choice at Craft Collective.
Masks are encouraged.
Preregistration to account for food is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit bit.ly/3CZIe78.
For more information, contact Jill Sadowsky at 216-320-8483 or jbbbsa@bellefairejcb.org.