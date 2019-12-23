The Lippman School and the Mandel Early Childhood Education Center will host their fifth annual Winter Bash from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit both schools.
“Our goal through this event is to bring parents together from both schools to create a sense of community,” Alisa Reinbolt, Winter Bash event coordinator, said in a news release. “It is a casual environment so it is very social, it is about people getting to know each other and making new friends. It is a fundraiser, but the focus is definitely on parents meeting each other and having a good time in a casual setting.”
The event brings together the families of both schools for a fun, casual evening that includes dinner, fundraising and live entertainment. Jeff Klemm, a pre-K teacher at the early childhood education center, will perform with his band, Diamond Kites.
Babysitting will be available for children ages 4 to 12.
Tickets can be purchased at e.givesmart.com/events/f59.