The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host an Israeli wine tasting event with Sivan Cohen from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown.
Cohen spent five years working as a wine educator at Barkan Winery in Israel. She serves as the community schlicha, or emissary, for The Jewish Federation of Omaha. She grew up in the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s sister city, Akko, Israel.
The cost is $18 per person. Babysitting will be available for $5 per child.
To register, visit jccyoungstown.org.