The Book Festival of the MJCCA & The National JCC Literary Consortium, in partnership with JCCs across the country, will host author Bill Gates to discuss his book on climate change solutions at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
Gates will talk about his book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” and the program will include a Q&A, all via Zoom. He will be interviewed by Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News chief White House correspondent.
Gates has spent a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change. With the help of experts in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, political science and finance, he has focused on what must be done in order to stop the planet’s slide to certain environmental disaster, according to the event’s description. In his book, he explains why we need to work toward net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases and shares details on what to do to achieve the goal.
Tickets are $36 for virtual admission and a copy of the book, which includes shipping. The event requires a book purchase for access the Zoom stream. Links will be sent out 24 hours in advance of the program and again one hour before.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3rOr7j2.