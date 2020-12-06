JCPA virtual benefit Dec. 8

Jewish Council for Public Affairs will present its first virtual benefit from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., and community advocate Harvey Reiter of Washington, D.C.,will be honored with JCPA’s 2020 Tikkun Olam Award.
A link will be sent to those who resister. To register, visit bit.ly/3fx4OcH.
The event will allow attendees to learn about how JCPA leads, supports and showcases the work of the Jewish community relations field.
This award recognizes their deep commitment and extraordinary efforts to improve the lives of others and to exemplify the Jewish values of social justice, tolerance and civility, according to a news release.
Presenters include: Yossi Klein Halevi, Shalom Hartman Fellow, writer and poet; Deborah Lipstadt, historian; Eric Ward, Executive Director, Western States Center; Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of the Reut Institute; U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Lowey; Jewish community relations council professionals from around the country including Lindsey Mintz, Indianapolis; Ron Halber, Washington D.C.; Rori Picker Neiss, St. Louis; Daniel Goldwin, Chicago; Karen Elam, Rochester; Rabbi Robert Kaplan, New York; Carol Brick Turin, Florida; Leslie Anderson, Georgia; and Diane Fisher, California.
Master of ceremonies will be Yuval David, actor, host, director, filmmaker and advocate.
Susan Abravanel and Suellen Kadis are event co-chairs.