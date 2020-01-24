Retired teacher Jerry Graham will speak about “Ten Months Until The Election” at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 28 at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike, as part of Park Synagogue’s sisterhood programming.
Other programming includes “Fun with Yiddish” with Annabelle Weiss at 10; and Rabbi Joshua Skoff discussing “Contemporary Views in the News” at 11:30, with lunch at 12:15 p.m. Cost for lunch is $10.
At 1, Katie Collin Moore and Emily Foot-Hugh will speak about “How the Cleveland Foundation Works to Benefit Cleveland.”
For more information and to RSVP, call Rita Weintraub at 440-498-9712.