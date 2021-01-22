Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst will host an online discussion with Jerusalem Post columnist Herb Keinon at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom.
Keinon has been at the news organization for 35 years, covering major stories that have shaped Israel over the last three decades from the first intifada to the withdrawal from Gaza, the massive immigration of Soviet Jews to the former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin assassination, and former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s premiership to that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt will moderate the program, which is free and open to the community.
Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
To register, contact the synagogue office at 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.