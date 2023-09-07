jHUB will host its “How to Plan Your Jew-ish Wedding” workshop series the evenings of Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
The four-part series is designed for interfaith couples looking for ways to explore how Jewish rituals can add meaning to customized ceremonies. Admission is $36 per couple, and includes dinner at the first class; snacks and cake tastings at the fourth class; and two wedding planning books. The workshop will take place in person at a location to be determined.
To register, visit bit.ly/3OVYJsr. For more information, email Rabbi Chase Foster at cfoster@jecc.org.