The Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest will return for a second year with free virtual programming from Jan. 10 to 14.
It will take place ahead of Tu b’Shevat and reflects a cross-collaboration of hundreds of Jewish organizations committed to making climate action a central priority of the Jewish community, according to a news release. It combines theory, practice and action that participants can carry forward into their personal, professional and volunteer lives. The fest is a combination of curated virtual main stage events and community-produced events from fest partners and experts.
The fest encourages action around three key communal investments, according to the release. The first is capacity, or increasing the Jewish community’s communal capacity to meet the climate crisis head on (for example, greening facilities, shifting endowments and retirement plans to responsible investments, and changing foundation-giving priorities). The second is developing a collective voice, or leveraging the community’s power to influence elected leaders and help the country and world invest in clean energy. The third is to inspire calmness and support to those fighting on the front lines of climate change, and encourage community members to turn anxiety into hope-filled action.
Last year, more than 6,000 people attended the fest in some capacity, the release said.
To register, visit jewishclimatefest.org.