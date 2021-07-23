Park Synagogue’s senior adult group will offer a virtual trip to Cuba to learn about “Jewish Cuba: Past, Present & Future,” via Zoom at 1 p.m. July 28.
Saul Berenthal, a Cuban-American who owns Cuba’s first and only kosher boutique hotel, will talk about the history of Cuba’s Jewish community and about the present community. Anne Sportas, a Park Synagogue member and Cuban-American, will also discuss growing up in Havana before she and her family moved to Cleveland in 1966.
The program is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register by July 26 at parksynagogue.org, or by contacting Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.