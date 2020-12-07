The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland will hold its virtual annual meeting and election of officers followed by a musical program at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Local violinist Steven Greenman will present “Music for the Khasene: Traditional East European Jewish Wedding Music of our ancestors.”
The program is free and open to the public, but space is limited.
Priority will be given to members of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. Pre-registration is required and must be requested by noon Dec. 9. To pre-register, send an email with your name, email address and complete mailing address to rsvp@JGSCleveland.org.