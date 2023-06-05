The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland will host its 40th Anniversary Program and Open House at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the Western Reserve Historical Society Research Library at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
The program will include a deep dive into Jewish Cleveland archives and a tour. Guest speakers include Ann Sindelar, library director and reference supervisor; Sean Martin, associate curator for Jewish History and JGSC board member; and Sylvia Abrams, JGSC past president.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3ONwOwp.