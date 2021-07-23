Common Ground will celebrate its fifth year with a Muslim-Jewish group discussion at 4:30 p.m. July 25 at Edwins Restaurant Patio at 13101 Shaker Square in Cleveland.
The conversation’s theme is “People, Place, Shared Power.” The theme will be used to focus the conversation around questions such as “how can we strengthen the connections between us to build our community?”
Chaplain Mirit Balkan will facilitate the discussion using metaphoric cards and other treats.
To register, visit bit.ly/3wXblV0.