Temple Emanu El’s advocacy committee will host a discussion on “The Color of Love,” a memoir by Marra B. Gad, at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom.
The Color of Love is about an adopted mixed-race Jewish woman, who, after 15 years of estrangement from her racist great-aunt, helps bring her home when Alzheimer’s disease strikes and erases her prejudices. The book was winner of the 2020 Midwest Book Award in autobiography/memoir.
“In continuing the discussion on Jews of Color, Marra Gad’s book presents an important perspective and generates hope for an essential positive framework,” said Suzanne Schneps, chair of the advocacy committee, in a news release.
For Zoom login, contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teeclevel.org.