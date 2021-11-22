Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland will hold its 146th annual meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom.
The meeting will feature a farewell to outgoing board chair Dan Zelman, the installation of incoming board chair Renny Wolfson, the election of new Life Directors Trish Adler and Patricia Mintz, as well as updates on the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, growth in serving Akron’s Jewish community and the organization’s relationship with the Cleveland Chesed Center.
The event is free to attend. To register, visit bit.ly/3nio8jn, or call 216-504-6431.