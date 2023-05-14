Stock brain health

Health educator LeAnne Stuver will discuss “Are Intelligence and Brain Health Related” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18 as part of the Jewish Family Service Association’s Health & Wellness Series.

The webinar will be an overview of human intelligence and the ways we can use it to improve brain health by being able to learn, problem-solve, remember and understand the world around us.

There is no cost to attend. The webinar is open to the community, but registration is required at bit.ly/44Ao2XT.

Interested individuals can also register by calling Nicole Herbert-Hale at 216-504-2615 or emailing nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.

