Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland has launched a six-week live webinar series, “The Sassy Caregiver,” for caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia.
The series starts will start from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, and will continue every Tuesday until March 2.
The series will be taught by professional instructors and will help caregivers learn new strategies in helping the person with dementia. They will go over things such as effective communication, skills needed to manage day-to-day life, and the impact that dementia has on both the caregiver and the person for whom they are caring for.
The webinars are free.
To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.