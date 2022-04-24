Jewish Family Service Association will hold a free online workshop for family and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia starting from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26.
The workshop will continue on May 3, 10, 17 and 24, and June 7. It will cover understanding the impact of dementia on both the caregiver and the person being cared for, learning skills needed to manage daily life, taking control and setting goals, effective communication, strengthening family resources, feeling better about care giving and taking better care of themselves as caregivers. There will be no class on May 31.
Registrants are expected to participate in all sessions. For more information, contact Nicole at 216-296-2414. Class size is limited.
To register, visit jfsa-cleveland.org/savvy-caregiver.