jHUB Kids and Families will host a hamsa pottery making class from 10 to 11 a.m. April 17.
A hamsa is an amulet to ward off evil forces and is made of clay. Attendees can learn about the hamsa and its origins, along with step-by-step instructions on how to make a hamsa out of clay.
Kits will be dropped off at your house for the project, including clay and four paint colors of your choice. Kits are $10 per person. Final projects will be picked up at Spirit of Clay in Mayfield once they are fired in a kiln. Additional details will be sent about the drop-off and pickup upon registration. Special pickup arrangements will be made for families living on the west side.
To RSVP, visit bit.ly/2OBmfzM.
For more information, email Danya Shapiro at dshapiro@jecc.org.