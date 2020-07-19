jHub will host a socially distant Shabbat picnic on Aug. 7.
The event will take place at both an east side and west side park, with the location sent to participants upon registration. There will also be a Zoom option for the event for those who wish to attend virtually. A limited number of spots will be available for the in-person events due to social distancing guidelines, with between 20 and 40 spots available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own meals, utensils and picnic blankets. jHub will provide Shabbat essentials.
For those participating in the virtual event, there will be an opportunity to pick up challah from either park location to bring home before the service begins.
Registration is free. To register, visit bit.ly/PicnicShabbat.