jHub staff is available to bring pop-up sukkahs to homes. It will bring a lulav and etrog, and teach about Sukkot and the connection to food justice. Donations will also be collected for The West Side Community Food Co-op.
To sign-up, visit bit.ly/36h6m85. A calendar link will be sent to pick a day and time that works for participants’ schedules. jHub will also send a list with the items most needed by the food co-op. The festival begins the evening of Oct. 2.
For questions, email Samia at smansour@jecc.org.