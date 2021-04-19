jHUB will hold Shabbat yoga from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. April 24 in two 30-minute sessions at The Shelter House, South Chagrin Reservation, 37374 Miles Road in Bentleyville.
Each time slot will have availability for up to four families. In the afternoon, there will also be online Shabbat yoga and havdallah from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. The Zoom link will be sent out to those who RSVP for that session.
There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested at bit.ly/3t1pGPf.
For more information, email Danya Shapiro at dshapiro@jecc.org.