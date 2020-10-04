Young adults in jHUB will spend an evening volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as part of jHUB’s Food Justice Sukkot Week.
They will assist with projects in the repack area of the food bank, either doing food box assembly or sorting and repacking incoming donations. Face masks are required at all times, as are closed-toed shoes.
There are limited spots available in order to maintain appropriate social distancing. To register, visit jhubcle.org.
For questions, email Samia at smansour@jecc.org.