Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum of Jewish Learning Connection will begin a seven-part series on Mondays titled, “Great Debates,” at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Road in University Heights.
Topics are: Jan. 6, “Eilu v’Eilu – When Both Sides Can Be Right”; Jan. 13, “Korach and His Followers – The Parameters of Permissible Debate”; Jan. 20, “Hillel and Shami”; Jan. 27, Rabbi Eliezer and Rabbi Yehoshua – The Torah is Not in Heaven”; Feb. 10, “The Kabbalah Controversy”; Feb. 17, “Chassidism and Misnagdim”; and Feb. 24, “The Mussar Debate.”
To register or for more information, call 216-691-3837 or email register@clevelandjlc.com.