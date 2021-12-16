Jewish Learning Connection will celebrate its 33rd anniversary with a community Shabbos Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland at 2463 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
Rabbi Daniel Glatstein will serve as scholar-in residence for the weekend.
The celebration will begin with a Friday night oneg where Glatstein will speak on “Torah, Tales, and Holy Adventures.” On Shabbos morning, there will be a luncheon where Glatstein will speak on “Cracking the Code of Jacob’s Blessings.” Saturday night, there will be a dairy buffet honoring MetroHealth’s Dr. Michael Harris and his wife, Sydney Harris, who is a dance therapist. During dinner, Glatstein will speak on “What Can You Do for the Future of the Jewish People?”
To RSVP, contact JLC at 216-691-3837 or info@clevelandjlc.com.