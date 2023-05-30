Jewish Life Television, the nation’s largest and most robust 24/7 English language, Jewish-themed television network, is now available to Greater Cleveland residents with Spectrum through its Entertainment View package.
Area Spectrum customers can access JLTV on Spectrum Channel 384.
The channel aims to entertain, educate and inform its multi-faith audience about the Jewish cultural and religious experience in the United States, in Israel and around the world, through programming across multiple genres - including cooking, children’s, classics, comedy, drama, exercise, history, inspiration, lifestyle, news and talk, travel and so much more, according to a news release.