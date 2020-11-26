Featuring a conversation with Emmy Award-winning TV producer Phil Rosenthal, the Jewish National Fund will hold its Breakfast for Israel – Cleveland from 8 to 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
Rosenthal is the creator of the CBS sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and documentaries, “Exporting Raymond,” and “Somebody Feed Phil.”
Information will be given to donors at the virtual event on how to make an impact on Giving Tuesday.
To attend, visit bit.ly/35GjKle.
For information, contact Mindy Feigenbaum at mfeigenbaum@jnf.org or 216-292-8733, ext. 790.