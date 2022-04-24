Jewish National Fund-USA will host a free virtual event in recognition of Yom Hashoah at 7 p.m. April 27 featuring a Q&A with Bernice Lerner, author of “All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, A British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen,” according to a news release.
The book pairs the story of her mother, who was a Jewish teenager at Bergen-Belsen, with the story of Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, a high-ranking military doctor in the British Second Army.
To register, visit jnf.org/readingseries.