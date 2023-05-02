The Solon Job Fair, hosted by the city of Solon in partnership with the Solon Chamber of Commerce, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. May 4 at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
There will be over 40 businesses participating and over 600 available positions, including openings in the service, retail, administrative, professional, manufacturing industries and trades.
Brian K. Artisan Photography will be available for on-site headshots. Job seekers can receive resume and career guidance.