Samuel G. Freeman, journalist and professor at the Columbia School of Journalism, will discuss how popular culture taught America to accept Jews from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the Landmark Centre Building at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The lecture is a part of the morning coffee and conversation series through the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University and includes a light breakfast.
Admission is $13 for members and $18 for nonmembers.
Registration is required at bit.ly/3Krld34.