Rabbi Shmuli Friedman of Chabad of Cleveland will offer “Journey of the Soul,” a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute that will answer the question: What happens when we die?
The course is aimed to edify students and put them at ease with the topics of life and the after-life.
The course will be offered in-person beginning Feb. 3 and via Zoom beginning Feb. 7, in-person on Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sundays via Zoom from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This course is accredited for medical and mental health professionals.
“Death is both mysterious and inevitable,” Rabbi Shmuli Friedman, the local JLI Instructor, said in a news release. “Understanding death as a continuation of life reveals the holiness of life while putting everything in a dramatically new context. The soul is on one long journey that is greater than each particular chapter.”
Journey of the Soul is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public and attendees need not be affiliated with a synagogue, temple or other house of worship.
For registration and course-related information, call 216-282-0112 or visit myJLI.com.
